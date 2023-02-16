Queen Consort Camilla will wear a recycled crown, without cursed diamond – by William Booth (Washington Post – February 14, 2023)

https://www.washingtonpost.com/

LONDON — Camilla, the Queen Consort, will wear a recycled crown at the coronation — and not the one showcasing the fabled Koh-i-Noor diamond, one of the world’s largest and most controversial gems, said by folklore to be cursed and by India to have been purloined.

When Camilla is crowned alongside her husband, the new King Charles III, at Westminster Abbey on May 6, she will wear the headpiece worn by Queen Mary at the 1911 coronation, Buckingham Palace said Tuesday.

That puts an end to speculation about whether the British royals might risk a diplomatic imbroglio by flaunting a gem to a global audience that India — and others — want back. The palace said in a note to the media that the choice of Queen Mary’s Crown represents “the first time in recent history that an existing crown will be used” for the coronation of a consort, instead of a brand new crown being made.

So think … savings? The courtiers say this was being done “in the interests of sustainability and efficiency,” which sounds a bit like rummaging around in the Crown Jewels to find any odd tiara, which is not quite the case.

