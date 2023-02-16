Another ASX-listed lithium explorer is poised to roll the dice in Canada’s battery ecosystem – by Josh Chiat (Stockhead.com – January 27, 2023)

https://stockhead.com.au/

The new CEO of ASX lithium hopeful Battery Age Minerals (ASX:BM8) Gerard O’Donovan has seen it all since he first stepped into lithium in 2015, eventually becoming the project manager on the concentrator at Pilbara Minerals’ (ASX:PLS) Pilgangoora mine.

From there he saw the downturn as the new supply brought on by WA miners like Pilbara flooded the market, before leaving to work on Rio’s Winu’s copper-gold discovery, and returned to oversee the rebuild of the Ngangaju plant at Pilgangoora, acquired from PLS’ collapsed neighbour Altura, as the lithium market rose like a phoenix to new heights.

With over seven years at the coalface, O’Donovan is well placed to comment on predictions the lithium market, stirred to record levels amid a supply shortage prompted by an explosion in global electric vehicle sales, could face a crash.

“There’s a big misnomer and there’s a massive amount of investment in gigafactories,” he said. “But a gigafactory can be built in half the time, even less, than it takes to develop a raw material mine.

