Frontier Lithium stock jumps as new drill results confirm extended size of Spark deposit – by Staff (Mining.com – February 9, 2023)

Frontier Lithium (TSXV: FL) saw a significant jump in share price on Thursday following the release of additional drill results from the Spark pegmatite, part of the company’s 100% owned PAK lithium project in Ontario.

The new results consist of the remaining seven drill holes from Phase XII drill program that began in May and ended in October. A total of 15,984 metres of drilling in 50 holes were completed during 2022.

The initial objective for the Phase XII drill program was focused on converting the inferred resource within the Spark deposit to the indicated category in preparation for a pre-feasibility study (PFS) on the PAK project.

The latter half of the program included geotechnical drilling for ground control and pit design purposes as well as step out drilling to define the eastern and western extents of the ore body.

