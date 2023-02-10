Ottawa to invest $50 million to build Canada’s largest battery storage facility – by Naimul Karim (Financial Post – February 10, 2023)

https://financialpost.com/

250-megawatt project will provide enough power to meet the peak demand of a small city like Oshawa

The federal government says it will provide $50 million to fund the construction of Canada’s “largest battery storage” facility as it looks to boost the country’s sources of clean electricity.

The 250-megawatt Oneida Energy Storage in southern Ontario will draw and store electricity from the provincial grid — more than 80 per cent of which is emissions-free — when power demand is low and return the power to the system when the demand is high.

The project, which is expected to begin operations in 2025, will provide enough power to meet the peak demand of a small city such as Oshawa and is expected to reduce carbon emissions by 2.2 to 4.1 million tonnes, which is equivalent to taking up to about 40,000 cars off the road, the government said.

It will also double Ontario’s energy storage resources to about 475 megawatts from around 225 megawatts. Aside from the federal funding, the project will be supported by the Canada Infrastructure Bank, which has pledged $170 million, and the Ontario government.

For the rest of this article: https://financialpost.com/commodities/energy/renewables/ottawa-investment-largest-battery-storage-facility