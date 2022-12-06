Canada must have ‘control’ of its critical minerals supply: Trudeau – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – December 5, 2022)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

PM: Creating secure battery minerals supply chains ensure Canada’s reliability as an international partner

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made no apologies for cracking down on Chinese investment in Canadian mining projects that produce the coveted critical minerals needed to power the clean energy economy.

In a Dec. 5 news conference showcasing Canada’s first full-scale electric vehicle plant at General Motor’s CAMI Assembly complex in Ingersoll, Trudeau emphasized the importance for Canada to have “control” of its own sources of critical minerals, like nickel and lithium, and the downstream processing facilities that produce the battery-ready material used in electric vehicle production.

Trudeau was responding to a reporter’s question about Ottawa’s tighter foreign investment review policies and clampdown in stopping certain countries, deemed hostile to Canada’s natural interests, from taking ownership stakes and securing offtake agreements in Canadian critical minerals projects.

A junior mining company, hunting for cesium in northeastern Ontario, was compelled to find a new financing partner after Hong Kong-based Sinomine Rare Metals Resources was forced by Ottawa to divest itself of its investment in Power Metals’ Case Lake Project, east of Cochrane.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/industry-news/mining/canada-must-have-control-of-its-critical-minerals-supply-trudeau-6201813