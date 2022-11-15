U.S. government considering funding for Ontario’s Ring of Fire – by Naill McGee (Globe and Mail – November 15, 2022)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

Ring of Fire Metals is in talks with the United States government about possibly getting funding for its critical minerals project in northern Ontario.

“We’ve had initial discussions with the U.S. Department of Defence (DOD) regarding the important role that Northern Ontario’s Ring of Fire region will play in producing the critical minerals needed by Canada and the U.S.” the company said in a statement to The Globe and Mail.

The Australian-owned junior mining company is trying to move forward on the Eagle’s Nest nickel project, which it hopes one day will produce metals for electric cars. Ring of Fire Metals. is also studying the viability of constructing a battery processing plant in Ontario that would refine nickel for the automotive industry.

The DOD last week confirmed it is willing to help fund feasibility studies for early-stage mining companies in North America with promising projects that could help alleviate shortages in some critical minerals, like battery metals.

