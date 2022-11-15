First Nation strikes benefits deal with Marathon mine builder – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – November 15, 2022)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Generation Mining anticipates construction start of open-pit project in early 2023

The developers of Marathon-area open-pit project have struck a community benefits agreement (CBA) with a neighbouring First Nation on the north shore of Lake Superior.

Toronto’s Generation Mining announced Nov. 14 that the membership of Biigtigong Nishnaabeg (formerly Pic River) has approved a community benefits agreement involving the construction and environmental safeguards of the proposed Marathon Palladium-Copper Project owned by Generation PGM.

The agreement, ratified by the community on Nov. 12, describes the benefits the community will receive from the project and details how the project’s impacts on the community will be mitigated.

The details of these agreements between mining companies and Indigenous communities are usually kept confidential, but the news release said Gen Mining is making commitments concerning environmental management of project, employment, training and education for community members, spinoff business opportunities, social and cultural support, and financial participation.

