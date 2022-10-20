Probe Metals finds ‘remarkable consistency’ at Val-d’Or gold project’s Monique – by Staff (Mining.com – October 18, 2022)

https://www.mining.com/

Probe Metals (TSXV: PRB) says drilling at its Val-d’Or East project’s Monique deposit in Quebec has returned “significant” gold intercepts that are likely to expand the area of the strike and increase its resource update due by year’s end.

Highlights from the results of 45 new holes showed “continued strike and depth expansion with significant gold intercepts along the Monique gold zones,” Probe, a Toronto-based explorer, said in a press release on Tuesday.

Infill drill hole MO-22-419 intercepted 18.2 grams gold per tonne over 7.4 metres from 465.7 metres depth, the company said. Infill hole MO-22-414 cut 1.5 grams gold over 54 metres from 83 metres.

Expansion hole MO-22-418 intercepted 3.9 grams gold over 11 metres from 66 metres down, Probe said, while expansion drill hole MO-22-397 cut 2.5 grams gold over 16.5 metres from 16.3 metres.

