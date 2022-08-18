Baffinland promotes proposed production increase at Nunavut regulator meeting – by Jane George (Eye On The Arctic/RCI.ca – August 17, 2022)

https://www.rcinet.ca/

Baffinland Iron Mines Corp. says it will stop production at its Mary River iron mine, end shipping and cut jobs to about 80 on site if its request to increase its 2022 production isn’t approved by the Nunavut Impact Review Board.

About 300 Inuit are now employed at the mine, the company said. “That’s a lot of lives that will be impacted,” said Baffinland’s vice-president Megan Lord-Hoyle Tuesday at the review board’s community roundtable in Pond Inlet.

“We want to protect those jobs.” Baffinland is preparing for mass layoffs starting at the end of August if its production increase proposal is not approved.

Lord-Hoyle said in September Baffinland would exceed its approved ore production of 4.2 megatonnes and would have to downsize its workforce, remove equipment and shut everything down if it can’t increase production.

