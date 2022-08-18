‘We have to do better’: Why Canada’s main mining lobby wants its members to get serious about workplace culture – by Naimul Karim (Financial Post – August 17, 2022)

https://financialpost.com/

Failure to do so could exacerbate a chronic shortage of skilled labour, says the Mining Association of Canada

Canada’s biggest mining association wants its members to try harder to diversify their workforces and to tackle issues related to workforce trauma, warning that failure to do so could exacerbate a chronic shortage of skilled labour.

The Mining Association of Canada (MAC), whose nearly 60 members including Barrick Gold Corp. and Teck Resources Ltd., is receiving comments on a draft equity, diversity and inclusion protocol, which it posted last week for review. The association aims to get sign-off from its board of directors in March 2023.

Miners are struggling with an image problem, as even the biggest companies have reputations of being less-than-perfect employers. MAC’s proposals come six months after mining giant Rio Tinto Ltd. revealed a shocking survey of about 10,000 employees, which suggests the company has a culture of systemic bullying, sexual harassment and racism in the company’s workforce.

The new Canadian protocol would compel members of the association to organize similar surveys and get them assessed by third parties once in every three years, said MAC’s chief executive Pierre Gratton.

For the rest of this article: https://financialpost.com/commodities/mining/we-have-to-do-better-why-canadas-main-mining-lobby-wants-its-members-to-get-serious-about-workplace-culture