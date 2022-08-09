Canadian financier Ned Goodman founded an array of Canadian money managers and mining companies – by Andrew Willis and Niall McGee (Globe and Mail – August 9, 2022)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

Financier Ned Goodman, a major player on Bay Street who for five decades founded money management firms and backed successful mining companies, passed away on Sunday at age 85.

Mr. Goodman, a native of Montreal, provided the capital and leadership that transformed small resource projects into major companies such as Kinross Gold Corp. and IAMGOLD Corp.

He was also a driving force behind the creation of mines now owned by Barrick Gold Corp. Over the course of his career, he launched two major money managers: Beutel, Goodman & Company Ltd. and Dynamic Funds.

In later life, he turned his attention to philanthropy. As a result of his donations, Brock University’s business school, Concordia University’s investment management program and Laurentian University’s mining school are all now named in his honour.

