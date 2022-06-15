PDAC 22: Canada places bets on critical minerals – by Jax Jacobsen (Mining Magazine – June 14, 2022)

https://www.miningmagazine.com/

Canada committed to building an end-to-end supply chain, says minister

The global drive towards electrification and electric vehicles places Canada in a prime position to provide critical minerals, Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson told the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) on June 13.

“Canada is home to almost half of listed companies in the mining and minerals space, with a combined market cap of C$520 billion, and ranks in the top five producing countries for critical minerals,” Wilkinson said.

“The transition to net-zero carbon emissions is now a competitive race, and Canada’s mineral wealth and critical minerals is one of our greatest advantages.” The country is home to 31 critical minerals, and contains “significant deposits” of those in greatest demand, with 13 rare earth projects being advanced.

The Canadian government signalled its commitment to developing critical minerals in an announcement that it would pledge up to C$100 million to help reduce emissions at BHP’s massive Jansen mine in Saskatchewan.

