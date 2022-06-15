Zinc mine builder willing to share benefits with First Nation – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – June 14, 2022)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Metallum Resources signs agreement with Pays Plat First Nation

A would-be zinc mine builder has signed a “negotiation agreement” with a First Nation community on the north shore of Lake Superior.

Metallum Resources calls the agreement with Pays Plat First Nation (PPFN) a “major milestone” that puts the wheels in motion toward early-stage development at the site. It also moves the relationship along toward signing a more fruitful impact benefit agreement (IBA) later this year.

IBAs are agreements between a First Nation and a mining company concerning an existing or a proposed industrial development in a First Nation’s traditional territory. An IBA paves the way for any potential economic benefits spun off from the mine such as training, job and contracting opportunities for community members and businesses.

“Metallum has built a strong relationship with the PPFN and the local communities over the past year, and signing this agreement solidifies the support and our collaboration to move our exciting project forward,” said company president Kerem Usenmez in a statement.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/industry-news/mining/zinc-mine-builder-willing-to-share-benefits-with-first-nation-5476349