Marathon Gold receives mining leases for Newfoundland project – by Cecilia Jamasmie (Mining.com – June 15, 2022)

https://www.mining.com/

Canada’s Marathon Gold (TSX: MOZ) is one step closer to having its proposed Valentine open-pit gold mine in central Newfoundland fully permitted as it has received the mining leases for the project.

The province’s leases cover the development of the Marathon and Leprechaun deposits and have a term of 20 years.

They follow the completion of the provincial environmental assessment process in March, and the approval from the Newfoundland and Labrador Cabinet to proceed with development.

The federal environmental assessment for the project is also in its last stretch, Marathon said, as the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada filed draft environmental assessment report last month. The report, which concludes that the mine is not likely to cause significant adverse environmental effects, is now available for public comment.

For the rest of this article: https://www.mining.com/marathon-gold-receives-mining-leases-for-newfoundland-project/