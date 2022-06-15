City of Yellowknife signs MOU with Chamber of Mines to promote economic development – by Ethan Butterfield (NNSL Media – June 15, 2022)

A newly-signed memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the City of Yellowknife and the NWT and Nunavut Chamber of Mines promises to be a significant milestone for the mining industry in Yellowknife and the territory.

“Working together in partnership with the NWT and Nunavut Chamber of Mines to proactively promote the economy of the city and the region will ensure economic growth into the future,” said Rebecca Alty, Yellowknife’s mayor. The MOU was signed during the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada 2022 Convention, which took place in Toronto from June 13 to 15.

“This MOU recognizes the importance of the mineral resource sector and its contributions to the City of Yellowknife over the past 80 years,” said Kenny Ruptash, president of the NWT and Nunavut Chamber of Mines. “Our industry looks forward to working closer with the city to continue to build skills, capacity and prosperity for all Northerners.

Tom Hoefer, the chamber of mines’ executive director, added, “Basically, it commits us to develop an annual work plan, and then get together on a regular basis to accomplish what’s in the work plan, with the goal of enhancing and supporting economic development, from our industry to the City of Yellowknife.

