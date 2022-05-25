QIA calling for Baffinland to mitigate damage from existing iron ore mine in Nunavut, as it awaits Federal decision on expansion proposal – by Niall McGee (Globe and Mail – May 20, 2022)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

The Qikiqtani Inuit Association, or QIA, is calling on Baffinland Iron Mines Corp. to make immediate improvements to mitigate environmental damage from its iron ore operations in Nunavut, as stakeholders wait for Ottawa’s decision on whether a planned expansion of the mine is allowed to go ahead.

Earlier this month, the Nunavut Impact Review Board, or NIRB, issued a long-awaited report that recommended against the expansion, saying it has the potential to result in “significant adverse ecosystemic effects on marine mammals and fish, caribou and other terrestrial wildlife.”

NIRB also raised concerns about the possible detrimental impact on vegetation and freshwater, and the “likelihood of significant adverse effects on Inuit harvesting, culture, land use and food security.”

“These potential significant adverse effects cannot be adequately prevented, mitigated, or adaptively managed under proposed mitigation, adaptive management and monitoring programs,” NIRB said.

