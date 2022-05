TV Ontario’s The Agenda host Steve Paikin interviews J.P. Gladu, Virginia Heffernan, Alishia Hiyate and Stan Sudol.

https://www.tvo.org/theagenda

Northern Ontario’s Ring of Fire has untapped billions of dollars-worth of minerals. Some of those minerals are much coveted for the electric car revolution. What do the party platforms have to say about these resources and how does Ontario develop them responsibly and sustainably?