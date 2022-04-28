U.S. Energy Secretary touts continental alliance to thwart ‘petro-dictators’ – by Wendy Stueck (Globe and Mail – April 26, 2022)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

The United States backs a continental approach to clean energy that would see the U.S. and Canada working together on critical minerals and other resources to bolster security against threats such as the war in Ukraine, says U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.

“One thousand per cent,” Ms. Granholm said when asked if she envisioned a dual-nation, continental approach to energy concerns, including securing minerals needed to make batteries for electric vehicles.

Ms. Granholm cited a memorandum of understanding signed last year between the U.S. Department of Energy and Natural Resources Canada, and a 2020 Joint Action Plan between the two countries on critical minerals.

“Especially with gas prices being so high right now, we want to help accelerate that transition to electrification. And the only way to do that is to make the batteries for those vehicles.

