Battery-mineral shortage likely to impede Canada’s goals for electric vehicles, industry expert says – by Jonathan Migneault (CBC News Sudbury – April 28, 2022)

Steve LeVine says the world only produces enough nickel to meet half the demand for EVs

It’s unlikely automakers will be able to meet their projections for electric vehicles (EV) as demand for the critical minerals that make up the batteries for them continues to rise, according to a noted business journalist.

Steve LeVine is editor of The Electric, a publication that focuses on electric vehicles and the lithium ion batteries that power them. LeVine, who’s based in Washington, said the world’s mines only produce around half of the critical minerals necessary to meet the auto industry’s EV goals.

This year, he said, automakers plan to build 7.7 million electric vehicles, but will only have access to enough nickel — a key ingredient in their batteries — to build around 3.6 million that can travel 400 kilometres or more on a single charge.

Even if they just focused on smaller short-range batteries, he said, there would only be enough raw material to build 6.3 million batteries. “At the end of the decade, the desire is to make between 25 million and 40 million EVs, if you count the Chinese [industry] and Tesla,” LeVine said.

