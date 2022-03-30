The federal government’s climate plan is heavy on targets, slim on details – by Ryan Tumilty and Catherine Lévesque (National Post – March 30, 2022)

https://nationalpost.com/

OTTAWA – The federal government set firm targets for massive emissions cuts in Canada’s oil and gas industry Tuesday, but offered little detail about how it will help the industry make those steep reductions.

Unveiling the plan at a press conference in Vancouver, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was confident Canadian companies would find ways to meet the targets. “With record profits, this is the moment for the oil and gas sector to invest in the sustainable future that will be good for business, good for communities, and good for our future,” Trudeau said.

“Big oil lobbyists have had their time on the field. Now, it’s over to the workers and engineers who will build solutions.” Tuesday’s announcement was the first of regular reports the government is supposed to introduce on how Canada will actually meet its goals of reducing carbon emissions by 40 to 45 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030 and to reach net zero by 2050.

The government is demanding a massive drop in emissions from the oil and gas sector, the country’s largest source of emissions. While it forecasts a 42 per cent drop in emissions from that sector by 2030, it is less clear on how that will be achieved.

For the rest of this article: https://nationalpost.com/news/politics/the-federal-governments-climate-plan-is-heavy-on-targets-slim-on-details