Be Afraid of Nuclear War, Not Climate Change – by Bjorn Lomborg (Wall Street Journal – March 29, 2022)

https://www.wsj.com/

Russia’s war in Ukraine shows that global warming has distracted us from more important threats.

Weeks before thermobaric rockets rained down on Ukraine, the chattering classes at the World Economic Forum declared “climate action failure” the biggest global risk for the coming decade. On the eve of war, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry fretted about the “massive emissions consequences” of Russian invasion and worried that the world might forget about the risks of climate change if fighting broke out.

Amid the conflict and the many other challenges facing the globe right now, like inflation and food price hikes, the global elite has an unhealthy obsession with climate change.

This fixation has had three important consequences. First, it has distracted the Western world from real geopolitical threats. Russia’s invasion should be a wake-up call that war is still a serious danger that requires democratic nations’ attention.

But a month into the war in Ukraine, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres—whose organization’s main purpose is ensuring world peace—was focused instead on “climate catastrophe,” warning that fossil-fuel addiction will bring “mutually assured destruction.” His comments come at a time when nuclear weapons are posing the biggest risk of literal mutually assured destruction in half a century.

For the rest of this column: https://www.wsj.com/articles/nuclear-war-climate-change-john-kerry-guterres-war-existential-threat-ukraine-fossil-fuel-oil-gas-russia-invasion-11648590114