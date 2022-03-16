On the electric ‘Road to 2035’ without a map – by Terence Corcoran (Financial Post – March 16, 2022)

https://financialpost.com/

Roll up the windows and keep your eyes focused on the road ahead, the Road to 2035. That’s what Canadian auto industry associations call the new highway that aims to take car drivers into a future world where all passenger cars and light trucks sold will be zero-emission electric by 2035.

The industry’s EV project was announced last week by auto executives from the Canadian Automobile Dealers Association, the Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers’ Association and Global Automakers of Canada. But it was a rough start for Road to 2035, in the sense that the news received little media coverage at a time when the Ukrainian war and economic crisis had taken over the headlines.

Even without war, however, the drive along the Road to 2035 could still be rough going, very expensive, filled with policy potholes and marred by constant storms and foggy conditions. Whiteouts seem inevitable.

Don’t get me wrong. I love my Chevy Bolt, an all-electric beast that is fast, handles like a dream and is cheap to run — although not as cheap in cold weather as advertised. In mid-summer, a full charge produces a dashboard estimated range of almost 400 kilometres.

