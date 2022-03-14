Critics urge government to block Russian investment in Canadian-owned lithium mine – by Anita Balakrishnan (Financial Post – March 12, 2022)

https://financialpost.com/

The federal government should block a Russian state-backed investment in a Canadian-owned lithium mine, critics say, as Ottawa looks for ways to punish Russia economically for its invasion of Ukraine.

At the end of November, Vancouver-based Alpha Lithium announced a deal to sell 15 per cent stake of its Tolillar Salar mine in Argentina to a subsidiary of Uranium One, which is part of a network of companies owned by ROSATOM, Russia’s State Atomic Energy Corporation.

Talking Point

With companies pulling out of Russia and the government announcing more detailed security reviews of Russian deals, the transaction could be a test case as Canada faces pressure to secure its critical-mineral supply chain.

