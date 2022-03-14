Regulatory body wraps up investigation into engineers involved in B.C.’s Mt. Polley mine disaster – by Chad Pawson (CBC News British Columbia – March 12, 2022)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/

Nearly eight years after the largest environmental mining disaster in Canadian history, B.C.’s engineering regulatory and licensing body has wrapped up its investigation into three engineers who were involved.

Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia (EGBC) brought a collective $226,500 in fines against two engineers involved in the Mount Polley mine disaster who are no longer working in the industry and a brief suspension and required training for a third engineer.

The regulatory and licensing body for the professions of engineering and geoscience in B.C. said on Friday it had concluded its disciplinary proceedings against Stephen Rice, Laura Fidel and Todd Martin, in relation to their work at the Mount Polley Mine in Central B.C.

‘Final chapter’

“This marks the final chapter in a long and difficult story for our province and our professions,” said Heidi Yang, CEO of EGBC, in a release.

On Aug. 4 2014, there was a breach in the gold and copper mine’s tailings storage facility, causing 24 million cubic metres of mine waste to be dumped into Quesnel Lake, Hazeltine Creek and other waterways in the area.

