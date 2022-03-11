Chinese Tycoon Tells Banks He Wants to Keep Shorting Nickel – by Jack Farchy, Alfred Cang and Mark Burton (Bloomberg News – March 10, 2022)

https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/

(Bloomberg) — The Chinese tycoon whose big short bet on nickel helped trigger one of the most dramatic price spikes in history has told his banks and brokers that he doesn’t intend to reduce his position, according to people familiar with the matter.

The move is a characteristic display of self-confidence from Xiang Guangda, the owner of Tsingshan Holding Group Co., and means that the nickel market could be set for more fireworks once it reopens.

The London Metal Exchange halted trading in nickel on Tuesday morning after prices spiked as much as 250% in two days, driven by brokers rushing to close out short positions after holders of bearish bets including Tsingshan struggled to make margin calls.

The LME said on Tuesday it would start a process to try to close out short positions by matching market participants with long and short positions before the market reopened, to reduce the risk that this week’s squeeze is repeated when trading resumes.

