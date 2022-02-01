Detour Lake mine now fully connected to 5G wireless (Northern Ontario Business – January 31, 2022)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

New cell towers will boost coverage for users along corridor between the mine site and Cochrane

A Cochrane-area mine is the first in Canada to be fully connected to 5G, according to an announcement this week.

Kirkland Lake Gold and Rogers Business announced the launch of the 5G wireless private network on Jan. 26. The public cell coverage will also be boosted with eight new wireless cell towers that are being built to cover a stretch of more than 180 kilometres on Highway 652 between the mine site and Cochrane.

Seven of the eight towers will be powered by wind and solar energy. The network should be fully accessible by this summer. “Bringing a 5G wireless private network to Detour Lake provides the stable and reliable service we need as we build the digital mine of the future,” said Tony Makuch, Kirkland Lake Gold’s president and CEO, in a news release.

“Not only does the new network provide an extra layer of connectivity for our employees, it also enables us to drive mining innovation and technology into the future by expanding tele-remote drill operations and research into potential autonomous haul trucks.”

