Junior miner hunts for ‘missed’ silver in historic Temiskaming camp – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – November 18, 2021)

Kuya Silver takes a second, in-depth look near former Silver Centre mines

Vancouver silver explorer Kuya Silver is on its second round of deeper drilling in the historic Silver Centre mining camp, south of the town of Cobalt. The company announced recently it has started a 2,000-metre drill program at its Silver Kings Joint Venture.

Kuya has an option to acquire a 70 per cent interest in the land holdings of Electra Battery Materials (formerly known First Cobalt) in on a jointly held area known as the Silver Kings Project.

The 10,000-hectare exploration ground runs along the eastern shore of Lake Temiskaming between the town of Cobalt and mining ghost town of Silver Centre. Electra is no longer in the cobalt exploration business in northeastern Ontario but is directing its attention on revitalizing the former Yukon refinery in the Temiskaming area into a batter metals park to cater to the North American electric vehicle sector.

Kuya said it’s testing for high-grade silver and cobalt veins based on a year’s of field work in mapping, soil sampling and other various technical analysis from previous exploration efforts by other junior miners, including First Cobalt.

