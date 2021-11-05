Timmins junior miner harbours high hopes of high-grade nickel – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – November 3, 2021)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Canada Nickel pulling higher-grade core from drilling program around future open-pit mine

The deeper Canada Nickel Company drills at its Crawford Project outside Timmins, the richer the results get.

The Toronto nickel explorer recently released a handful of very promising drill results from an infill exploration program of its East Zone, one of the two areas the company is sizing up for a pair of open-pit mines.

In putting together the economic and production picture for Crawford, the company has been drilling along the fringes of the East Zone, intending to boost the amount of estimated nickel it’s discovered so far.

The company posted partial drill results last week from the first six of 22 holes drilled, which show higher grade nickel and platinum group metals at depth. Two holes revealed the grades got higher the deeper the drilling went, down to depths of 624 and 735 metres, more than 100 metres below the current mineral resource.

