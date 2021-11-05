An interview with Bjorn Lomborg — a rare breath of fresh air in the climate debate – by Diane Francis (Financial Post – November 5, 2021)

https://financialpost.com/

‘Environmental journalists have become PR persons for green movements and that leads us to become poor because we end up with bad decisions’

Two weeks of climate change alarmism is in full throttle and Canadian taxpayers are footing the bill to send 277 delegates and 17 press aides to attend the gigantic COP26 conference in Glasgow, as world leaders are lining up to make long-term announcements, with few specifics on how, or if, they will be implemented, or what the consequences might be.

Few are able to provide a counterbalance to all this as well as climate economist Bjorn Lomborg.

“I’m depressed that the media and climate reporters and environmental reporters are not like others who are critical,” he said in an interview with the Financial Post.

“They don’t demand evidence, or ask how much, and what are the alternatives? Environmental journalists have become PR persons for green movements and that leads us to become poor because we end up with bad decisions.”

