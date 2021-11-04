Beyoncé wears $30M yellow stone necklace for Tiffany campaign with Jay-Z AGAIN – despite saying she was ‘angry and disappointed’ to find out it was a BLOOD diamond – by Ashleigh Gray (Daily Mail – November 3, 2021)

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/

Beyoncé has risked controversy by sporting a yellow ‘blood diamond’ necklace again in a newly released image for her Tiffany & Co. campaign with husband Jay-Z.

The singer, 40, was previously said to be ‘disappointed and angry’ at unknowingly modeling the jaw-dropping diamond after facing furious online backlash. However in new images released by the luxury jewellery brand, Beyoncé is once again wearing the giant yellow stone around her neck.

The photograph will no doubt cause a stir after she previously came under furious fire over the decision to showcase the diamond, with many social media users calling attention to its contentious history.

Beyoncé appeared on Instagram on Tuesday night to share a new image from the ABOUT LOVE Tiffany & Co. campaign, wearing the controversial stone. The musician posed with her longtime partner, 51, wearing a fitted white dress with a plunging neckline.

