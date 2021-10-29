Mining the Northwest: A groundbreaking day in Greenstone – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – October 28, 2021)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Dignitaries toss dirt, tout the long-term benefits at the start of construction of $1.5-billion Greenstone Gold Mine project

Long Lac #58 Chief Judy Desmoulin shared her inspiring moment on Octy. 27 to mark the start of construction of the Greenstone Gold Mine.

Upon entering the project site, two of her community members came running up to her to enthusiastically explain their jobs in the early stage of the $1.5-billion development.

“This is what makes it all worth it.” said Desmoulin, who wore a traditional Anishinaabe outfit topped by a white hardhat at the podium in delivering her congratulatory remarks at the spot where Equinox Gold and Orion Mine Finance are carving out an open-pit mine and processing plant.

The ceremony also included an Indigenous blessing and remarks from the leadership of the mining companies, the Municipality of Greenstone, Animbiigoo Zaagi’igan Anishinaabek, Aroland First Nation, Ginoogaming First Nation, Métis Nation of Ontario, all of whom stand to benefit from training, employment and business spinoff opportunities.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/mining-the-northwest/mining-the-northwest-a-groundbreaking-day-in-greenstone-4696960