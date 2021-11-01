Trudeau declares war on Alberta oil – by Jesse Kline (National Post – November 1, 2021)

https://nationalpost.com/

If there was any doubt that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will pursue his climate goals at the expense of the Canadian economy, it was put to rest by his remarks at the COP26 conference in Glasgow on Monday, when he used the international forum to openly declare war on Alberta’s oil and gas industry.

“We’ll cap oil and gas sector emissions today and ensure they decrease tomorrow at a pace and scale needed to reach net-zero by 2050,” said Trudeau. While the prime minister admits this is “no small task for a major oil and gas producing country,” it’s also clear that he does not want the world to think of us as a burgeoning energy superpower.

Trudeau set the stage for this announcement last week, when he installed climate change ideologue Steven Guilbeault as environment minister and moved green-energy activist Jonathan Wilkinson to natural resources, thus setting the stage for a co-ordinated effort to achieve the goals long sought after by the environmental movement: to cap Canadian energy production and halt development of the oilsands.

Ten years ago, these were the pie-in-the-sky goals of the radical environmental movement; today, it is official government policy.

Not that any of this should come as a surprise. The Liberal platform from the last election explicitly stated that that the party would ensure “that pollution from the oil and gas sector doesn’t go up from current levels.”

