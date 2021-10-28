Greenstone Mine officially under construction – by Jeff Walters (CBC News Thunder Bay – October 28, 2021)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/thunder-bay/

Mine slated to create 2,100 jobs during construction, 500 during operations

Construction is now officially underway at the Greenstone Mine, just south of Geraldton, Ont. The sod turning for the long-awaited mine was on Wednesday afternoon, 14 years after the creation of a new gold mine was floated as being a possibility.

The mine is said to be “in the shadow of the headframe” of a number of former operating gold mines, which last shuttered in the 1970s.

“This announcement to me, is one of the biggest achievements that this municipality could see,” said Greenstone Mayor Renald Beaulieu. “I think we should be so proud to work with the company, move forward, and help make things happen.”

Construction of the mine will create about 2,100 jobs, while the mine’s operations will create 500 positions. The mine life of the project is slated to be at least 14 years, and will cost $1.53 billion to build over two years.

