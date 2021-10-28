Q&A from ALROSA on the role of diamond mining in climate change mitigation – by Will Owen (Global Mining Review – October 27, 2021)

https://www.globalminingreview.com/

As the global community prepares to gather at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), Peter Karakchiev, Head of International Relations at ALROSA, reflects on the key challenges and opportunities for the diamond mining sector in relation to climate change mitigation, how the sector can offset its global carbon emissions and what ALROSA is doing to make its operations more sustainable.

What are the key challenges and opportunities for the diamond mining sector in relation to climate change mitigation?

As the world’s largest diamond mining company by volume, ALROSA recognises that the 2020s are a crucial decade for climate action – and that we have a responsibility to help mitigate climate change.

Reducing greenhouse gas emissions and devising strategies to achieve carbon neutrality are among the key challenges that diamond miners currently face. As an energy-intensive industry, the mining sector is more incentivised than most sectors to reduce its environmental footprint.

In the immediate term, this involves minimising energy consumption wherever possible and making diamond mining operations more efficient, including through introducing new technologies and automating processes. For example, ALROSA’s energy efficiency and energy-saving programmes have seen it regulate lighting systems, optimise the power equipment at its operations and reconstruct power supply systems.

