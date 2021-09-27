39 Sudbury miners trapped underground since Sunday afternoon – by Heidi Ulrichsen (Elliot Lake Today – September 27, 2021)

https://www.elliotlaketoday.com/

Exiting Vale’s Totten Mine via a ‘secondary egress ladder system’

Thirty-nine employees at Vale’s Totten mine who have been stuck underground since Sunday afternoon are exiting the mine via a “secondary egress ladder system” with the support of Vale’s mine rescue team.

This is after the conveyance for transporting employees was taken offline, following an incident in the shaft.

“The employees were underground at the time and immediately went to refuge stations as part of our normal procedures, and we have been in frequent communication with them since the incident,” said a statement from Vale, which also emphasized that the employees are safe.

“We are doing everything we can to ensure the safety of these employees and will provide further updates as they become available.” Sudbury.com has also obtained a copy of what appears to be a Sept. 27 internal Vale memo, which sheds some more light on the situation.

