Pierre Lassonde: A “renaissance” is coming for this asset, demand will triple (Kitco News – September 27, 2021)

(Kitco News) – A very clear trend is emerging for investors, one that is intricately tied with the electrification of the world. With this trend, one commodity has proven to be indispensable, according to Pierre Lassonde, chairman emeritus of Franco-Nevada.

“The greening of the world is going to be a renaissance of copper mining, and I don’t think it has clued in with the governments and the environmental groups, but the intensity of copper use going forward will essentially triple.

Over the next forty years, we’re going to have to triple the production of copper and when you look at where we are today, and the number of deposits we have, a lot of them are on their last legs,” Lassonde told Michelle Makori, editor-in-chief of Kitco News.

Lassonde co-founded Franco-Nevada in the early 1980s, bringing the royalty business model to the precious metals industry. After stepping down from the Board of Franco-Nevada in 2020, Lassonde continues to invest through his family office, Firelight Investment LLC, in a variety of mining projects, including Foran Mining, a copper-zinc deposit, Orla Mining, Prime Mining, and Marathon Gold.

