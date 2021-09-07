Liberals planning green economy measures, with focus on jobs – by Mark Rendell and Adam Radwanski (Globe and Mail – September 2, 2021)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

The Liberals are putting a distinctly green lens on their plans for job creation and economic growth, with promises to accelerate the transition toward a low-carbon economy if the party forms government after the Sept. 20 election.

The party platform, published Wednesday, promises a range of new green economy measures, including a 30-per-cent tax credit for clean technology investments and $2-billion to retrain oil and gas workers. It also pledges new strategies for clean-energy home renovations, aimed at kickstarting a “vibrant retrofit economy.”

Other pillars of the party’s economic vision include its child-care program, aimed at bringing women into the work force, and increased investments in science and innovation – including a $2-billion promise to establish a Canada Advanced Research Projects Agency modelled on the United States Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.

But the core of the party’s economic growth agenda is built squarely around low-carbon initiatives.

At a news conference in Toronto, Liberal candidate and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said the aim of the plan is to align the Canadian economy with broader shifts happening around the world.

