The Drift: The hunt for gold, palladium drives exploration frenzy around Sudbury (Northern Ontario Business – August 25, 2021)

From River Valley to Massey, junior miners eye old mine sites and underexplored areas in the search for ‘green’ and precious metals

The periphery of the Sudbury basin is proving to be favourable exploration ground for junior mining companies on the hunt for gold and the ‘green’ metals needed to drive the global clean energy movement.

One of the area’s most advanced projects is 100 kilometres east of Sudbury where New Age Metals expects to release a prefeasibility study early next year for a proposed open-pit mine.

Their 15,800-acre River Valley Project contains predominately palladium, which comes up nearly to surface. It’s why the company is contemplating a series of open-pit mines on a district scale as more minerals are discovered.

The company bills River Valley as one of North America’s largest undeveloped palladium projects. Canada’s only other palladium mine is Impala’s Les des Iles Mine, northwest of Thunder Bay.

To date, River Valley contains 2.8 million measured and indicated ounces of palladium with more than 1.1 million ounces in the inferred category. Palladium is the dominant metal on the property at 60 per cent, but there’s also platinum, copper, nickel and cobalt in the mix.

