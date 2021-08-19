OPINION: Why is Joe Biden, who hung up on Keystone XL, desperately calling OPEC’s oil hotline? – by Editorial Board (Globe and Mail – August 18, 2021)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

Which of these things is not like the others? U.S. President Joe Biden wants half of all new vehicles sold in the United States by 2030 to be zero emission. He wants a US$7.5-billion network of charging stations across the country. And he wants OPEC to pump more oil, ASAP, to lower the price of gasoline for American drivers.

The first is a plan to transform the U.S. auto market within a decade, set out in an executive order earlier this month. The second is one of many clean-energy initiatives in Mr. Biden’s infrastructure bill, which won Senate approval last week.

And the third? Gasoline prices have been rising as the global economy recovers, so last week the White House called on the OPEC+ group of countries, whose most important members are Saudi Arabia and Russia, to open the taps, to ensure that Americans “have access to affordable and reliable energy, including at the pump.”

Politics is about managing contradictions. And there sure are a lot of them in Mr. Biden’s desire to make climate policy a central focus of his administration, while keeping oil cheap and plentiful.

