BHP’s Noront bid hits impasse as Wyloo won’t budge – by Staff (Mining.com – August 19, 2021)

https://www.mining.com/

Wyloo Metals, the top shareholder of Noront Resources (TSXV: NOT), said on Thursday that it does not intend to support or tender the offer made by BHP to acquire Noront, and is considering making a “superior” offer to acquire the remaining stake in the Canadian nickel miner.

Noront is owner of the early-stage Eagle’s Nest nickel-copper deposit in northern Ontario’s Ring of Fire district. It has been billed by Wyloo as the largest high-grade nickel discovery in Canada since the Voisey’s Bay nickel find in Newfoundland and Labrador, with an initial mine life of 11 years.

In late July, BHP announced its offer to buy the Noront at a price of C$0.55 per share for a total value of C$325 million, which represented a premium of 129% based on the stock’s closing price on the day before Wyloo’s proposal two months earlier.

Wyloo, a unit of Australian mining magnate Andrew Forrest’s Tattarang investment group, had originally planned an unsolicited bid of C$0.315 per share, which would value the Eagle’s Nest project owner at C$133 million.

For the rest of this article: https://www.mining.com/bhps-noront-bid-hits-impasse-with-wyloo-refusing-to-budge/