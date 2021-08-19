Sudbury skyline changes as the Lockerby Mine Headframe comes down – by Alana Pickrell (CTV News Northern Ontario – August 18, 2021)

https://northernontario.ctvnews.ca/

SUDBURY – It’s a change in history as the skyline in Sudbury now looks a little bit emptier. On Aug. 8, the headframe at the Lockerby Mine site was demolished as part of the province’s Abandoned Mines Rehabilitation Program.

“Ontario is committed to the rehabilitation of abandoned mine sites to ensure the protection of public health and safety, as well as the environment,” said the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry in an email to CTV News.

“The demolition and cleanup work at the Lockerby Mine site demonstrates Ontario’s continued commitment to safe and environmentally sustainable mining.”

The demolition project was done by local company Stacked Group Inc., which started up last year, in conjunction with Demaxx, a demolition company based out of Quebec. “It’s pretty cool to be a part of it, first of all, because there’s not many opportunities to take down a headframe,” said Steve Doucette, the co-owner and operator for Stacked Group Inc.

“I think that’s maybe going to be our last one that we ever do and our first, so I feel pretty great about it and everything was a success. And that’s why we opened up our company, to do all different types of mining and blasting and everything else.”

For the rest of this article: https://northernontario.ctvnews.ca/sudbury-skyline-changes-as-the-lockerby-mine-headframe-comes-down-1.5552118