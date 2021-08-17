Vale unlocks the next phase of Voisey’s Bay – by David Keating (Canadian Mining Journal – August 16, 2021)

https://www.canadianminingjournal.com/

One of the largest nickel deposits in the world has been given a new lease on life. Vale’s Voisey’s Bay property in northern Labrador, operating as an open pit mine since 2005, was nearing the end of its production life.

Instead, innovations in partnerships and technology will allow Vale to go underground and develop two new orebodies that will extend the life of Voisey’s Bay to 2034.

First ore production on the new underground phase of Vale’s Voisey’s Bay project was announced on June 11, with full production capacity slated to be reached by August.

Following the completion of the above ground production phase, the development of two new underground mines – Reid Brook and Eastern Deeps – at the northern Labrador site was made possible through co-operation with local aboriginal groups, an innovative financing deal for byproduct cobalt and operational efficiencies both on site and at Vale’s Newfoundland-based Long Harbour Processing plant provided by engineering and project management firm Hatch.

Construction for this new phase, dubbed the Voisey’s Bay Mine Expansion (VBME), began in 2016.

