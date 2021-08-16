Mining the Northwest: Lake Superior’s North Shore remains fertile ground for gold, high-tech metals – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – August 13, 2021)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Gold junior miners still dominate exploration scene but palladium, lithium and critical metals hunters are making their mark

While gold mine construction is in full bloom along Lake Superior’s North Shore, there are a raft of junior miners conducting exploration on the path toward developing the next generation of operations.

And it’s not just gold but in high-tech metals that could help drive the global electrical vehicle revolution.

Outside Dubreuilville, Sudbury’s Manitou Gold kicked off an 18,000-metre drilling program to test some promising gold and copper targets at its Goudreau Project.

The company has 350 square kilometres of property in this re-emerging gold camp. Construction of Argonaut’s Magino Mine, itself a revitalized mine property, is off to their west and the historic Renabie Mine sits to the east.

Manitou is hitting the west side of a geological structure called the Baltimore deformation zone. These zones seem to be the key to finding gold deposits in the area, based on the history of small producers like the former Cline and Edward Mines and today’s bigger operations like Alamos Gold’s Island Gold Mine.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/mining-the-northwest/mining-the-northwest-lake-superiors-north-shore-remains-fertile-ground-for-gold-high-tech-metals-4220807