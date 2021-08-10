U.S. Sanctions on Belarus Potash Leave Out Nation’s Sole Seller – by Yuliya Fedorinova (Bloomberg News – August 10, 2021)

August 10, 2021 in Europe Mining, International Media Resource Articles, Potash/Phosphate

https://www.bloomberg.com/

Potash buyers fretting over U.S. sanctions on Belarus’s state-owned producer, which controls about a fifth of the global market for the crop nutrient, might not need to panic right away.

The penalties announced on Monday target Belaruskali OAO, which ships much of its products to China, India and Latin America, along with more than a dozen companies with ties to President Alexander Lukashenko.

Yet Belarusian Potash Co., in which Belaruskali owns a 48% stake and which is the sole handler all of the country’s potash exports, wasn’t included in the sanctions list.

While some buyers may turn to other suppliers following the sanctions, China and India might still feel it’s safe to purchase from BPC, the company that signs export deals, according to VTB Capital.

The U.S. issued licenses allowing counterparts to wind down transactions with Belaruskali — or any entity in which it owns at least a 50% interest — by Dec. 8, giving consumers time to find alternative supplies.

For the rest of this article: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-08-10/u-s-sanctions-on-belarus-potash-leave-out-nation-s-sole-seller

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.