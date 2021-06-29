Investors Are Backing Uranium For Reliable Emission Free Electricity – OpEd – by Ronald Stein (Eurasia Review – June 29, 2021)

https://www.eurasiareview.com/

Ronald Stein is Founder and Ambassador for Energy & Infrastructure of PTS Advance, headquartered in Irvine, California.

As a reaffirmation of what Abraham Lincoln said back in 1858, “You can fool all the people some of the time, and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time”, investors are not being fooled by the rhetoric that weather can provide for our electricity needs.

Share prices in uranium miners are on the rise, much to the horror of the weather dependent wind and solar industries.

The market seems to be taking the threat of looming net-zero emissions targets seriously. Knowing that the only serious measure of meeting any such target is nuclear power, the smart money is backing any company with uranium mining interests or even the mere prospect of developing such an interest.

Canadian-based commodity fund manager Sprott has created a fund that owns physical uranium on the outlook for uranium demand due to it being a clean energy source that is not intermittent, and not weather dependent. Investors are salivating at the role nuclear will play in the shift away from fossil fuels to attain mid-century zero emission targets.

For now, the spot price for uranium remains reasonably flat. Uranium stocks are taking off on the back of the possibility of an inflection point in 2024-25, where demand is likely to exceed supply. Why?

For the rest of this article: https://www.eurasiareview.com/29062021-investors-are-backing-uranium-for-reliable-emission-free-electricity-oped/