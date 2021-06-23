Australian coal companies not giving up on southern Alberta mines in wake of Grassy Mountain rejection – by Robson Fletcher (CBC News Calgary – June 22, 2021)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/

The company behind the proposed Grassy Mountain coal mine in southern Alberta says it is “reviewing its options” after a review panel deemed the project “not in the public interest” and advised the federal government to reject it.

Meanwhile, two other companies with coal leases in the same area say they plan to continue pressing forward with their own proposed mining projects.

Australia-based Riversdale Resources submitted a proposal to regulators in 2016 for the Grassy Mountain project, located about seven kilometres north of the community of Blairmore in the Municipality of Crowsnest Pass.

The company wants to resume open-pit coal mining on a previously disturbed site, where mining activity was started decades ago and then abandoned. Riversdale estimates the project could produce up to 4.5 million tonnes of steel-making coal annually over a 23-year lifespan, creating hundreds of jobs.

The project had the support of the mayor of Crowsnest Pass and many residents who looked forward to the employment opportunities it would bring. Others in the area opposed the mine, however, fearing damage to the environment and tourism.

For the rest of this article: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/australian-mining-companies-continue-despite-grassy-mountain-rejection-1.6075391