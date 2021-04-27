Copper price blasts to 10-year high as Chile strike adds momentum to rally – by Staff (Mining.com – April 26, 2021)

https://www.mining.com/

The copper price climbed to the highest since 2011 as the global recovery from the pandemic extended a rally in metals markets— and as port workers in Chile called a strike.

Copper for delivery in May was up 2% on Monday, with futures at $4.4425 per pound ($9,795 a tonne) on the Comex market in New York.

Top producer Glencore’s shares were up 3.3% on Monday, while Freeport-McMoRan was up 6.6% in New York. Vale, BHP, and Rio Tinto shares were also up around 1.5%, also benefitting from an iron ore price jump.

Port workers in Chile, which accounts for about a quarter of the world’s copper supply, called a strike for Monday in response to President Sebastian Pinera’s move to block a bill allowing people to make a third round of early withdrawals from their pension funds.

“The threat of covid-19 in nations in South America could hamper the export of key industrial commodities like iron ore and copper,” Gavin Wendt, senior resource analyst at MineLife Pty, told Bloomberg.

