Cobalt hunter eyes Gowganda, Elk Lake for processing hub – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – April 26, 2021)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Battery Mineral Resources posts resource estimate of cobalt and silver deposit

Battery Mineral Resources (BMR) has come out of the shadows to post a first-time resource for a cobalt and silver property, southwest of Gowganda.

The low key Vancouver-based explorer, formerly known as Fusion Gold, released a maiden resource of more than a million pounds of cobalt at its McAra Project, according to an April 22 news release.

As the largest claims holder in the historic Gowganda-Cobalt silver mining camp, BMR thinks there’s enough mine potential among its nine exploration properties clustered in this area to consider establishing a processing plant.

The company is promoting itself as an emerging supplier of battery minerals to the electric vehicle market in targeting high-tech and industrial metals like cobalt, copper, lithium, graphite and silver. BMR was part of the big 2016 staking and acquisition rush into northeastern Ontario.

They scooped up former mine properties and other promising brownfield ground around the historic Cobalt and Gowganda silver mining camps. BMR amassed a staggering 119,548 hectares of property spread out over nine exploration projects.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/industry-news/mining/cobalt-hunter-eyes-gowganda-elk-lake-for-processing-hub-3664197