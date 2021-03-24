Firm sets hopes on discovering second major nickel deposit – by Andrew Autio (Timmins Daily Press – March 23, 2021)

https://www.timminspress.com/

Grid Metals drilling 100 km south of Timmins

The head of a junior mining company believes a second significant nickel deposit in the area is a distinct possibility. Grid Metals Corp will soon begin a drilling program at its property in Bannockburn Township, approximately 27 kilometres west of Matachewan.

The Toronto-based company’s focus is on the exploration and development of high-demand battery metals for the automotive industry and growing electric vehicle market. They currently have three projects in the works.

The Bannockburn Nickel Project, located approximately 100 kilometres south of Timmins, has actually been owned by Grid since 2003, when it was acquired from Outokumpu Mining.

Early on, they invested heavily in exploration. From 2003 to 2005, 75 holes were drilled and approximately $3.5-million worth of work was completed on the property.

“We found two things,” said Robin Dunbar, the company’s president and chief executive officer. “We found a big low-grade zone, the kind they have at Crawford, that they’ve been focusing on.

For the rest of this article: https://www.timminspress.com/news/local-news/firm-sets-hopes-on-discovering-second-major-nickel-deposit