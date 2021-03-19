Exclusive: U.S. looks to Canada for minerals to build electric vehicles – documents – by Ernest Scheyder and Jeff Lewis (Yahoo News – March 18, 2021)

https://news.yahoo.com/

(Reuters) – The U.S. government is working to help American miners and battery makers expand into Canada, part of a strategy to boost regional production of minerals used to make electric vehicles and counter Chinese competitors.

On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Commerce held a closed-door virtual meeting with miners and battery manufacturers to discuss ways to boost Canadian production of EV materials, according to documents seen by Reuters.

A source who attended the meeting said there was no indication that the Commerce Department would offer financial incentives for new mines or other supply chain components in Canada.

But department officials did stress the need to act now to build a U.S.-Canada EV supply chain, much like Europe has been doing and Asia has already done, according to a second source who attended the meeting.

The move comes as demand for electrified transportation is set to surge over the next decade.

